Robert Thompson, of Santa Clarita, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Henry Mayo Hospital. He was 78. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on April 18, 1940, the son of Robert and Dorothy Jean (Fedderson).

Bob grew up in Niagara Falls, where he graduated from La Salle High School and became an Eagle Scout. Bob received a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1962 from Iowa State University, where was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He went to work for DuPont upon graduation and moved to Rochester, NY. He spent nearly 40 years in engineering positions for DuPont and Kodak. He married Carole Ann (Lasal) in 1964 and had three children. In 1995 he received a M.S in Educational Counseling from the University of Rochester. He married Sally (Furlong) in 1998, and they moved to Santa Clarita upon retirement. Bob enjoyed life in California, where he and Sally were active volunteers for the Bridgeport Homeowners Association, the Newhall Library, the Unitarian Church, and the Henry Mayo Hospital. Bob and Sally traveled extensively and enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren.

He leaves behind his wife, Sally (Furlong), of Santa Clarita, CA; his brother, Richard Thompson (Mary), of Oroville, CA; his sister, Carol Raymond (Donald), of Pinole, CA; his children Kathleen Blanc (Douglas) of Juneau, AK, Robert E. Thompson III (Gretchen) of Portland, OR, James Tyler Thompson of Jupiter, FL, Carey (Scott) Hern of Thousand Oaks, CA, Chris (Patty) Hern of Santa Clarita, CA, and Kevin (Elizabeth) Hern of Burlington, VT; and thirteen grandchildren: William, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Grace, Jake, Joseph, Marabel, Vaughn, Olivia, Caroline, Carver, Flynn and Anjali. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Carol Ann (Lasal) Thompson.

Friends may join a memorial celebration at the Bridgeport Clubhouse, 27002 Edgewater Ln, Santa Clarita, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .