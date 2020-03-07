|
On January 25, 2020, Rose Marie Romeka died peacefully in her home in Saugus with her daughter at her side. Rose is survived by her daughter, Roseanne, and son, Don Romeka, who lives in Monterey California, with his wife Tina, and their children, John and Anna. She joins her husband Philip D. Romeka in heaven.
Rose and her brother Anthony were born in a suburb town outside of Detroit, to her late parents Rose and Don MacPherson. Rose grew up on Union Lake, where she enjoyed water skiing and swimming. In fact, she used swim across the entire lake and back quite frequently. She attended Walled Lake High, School and quickly found her passion for athletics.
Rose attended The University of Detroit, where she became the Captain of the Cheer Squad and, ultimately; met her husband Phil Romeka. After receiving her Masters in Business Administration, she moved to Long Beach California to pursue a career as an educator. Her husband, Phil Romeka, followed Rose to Southern California where they married in August 1964, and then settled down in Glendale for a few years prior to buying their home in Saugus in 1967, where she enjoyed living for 53 years. It was in this home that they raised both of their children, Don and Roseanne, who attended Saugus High School, Canyon High's cross town rival.
Rose joined Canyon High School's Administration Team, around 1969 and became one of the most Loyal Canyon Cowboys ever. She literally bled Cowboy green! She was a teacher, Dean of Students, and ended her Career as a Counselor. She had many friends, most stemming from her 33+ year career at Canyon High School. Her best friend and colleague when she was Dean of Students was Jacque Snyder. These two were so incredible at keeping the peace at Canyon High School; they were nicknamed "Cagney and Lacey."
Any and all friends and family are invited to the following events dedicated to the Great Life of Rose Marie Romeka.
Funeral Mass on March 10, 2020 from 11AM to 12 NOON at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 23233 Lyons Ave. Santa Clarita, CA 91321 (661) 259-2276
Reception Celebrating the Life of Rose Marie Romeka to follow; 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at The Oaks Club at Valencia 26550 Heritage View Ln. Valencia, CA 91381 (661) 288-1995