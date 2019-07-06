Rosemary Taylor Herman Halsne, 65, of Edmond, OK passed into her forever home in Heaven on June 20, 2019. Rosemary's faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was the foundation of her life. Her love and kindness extended to so many people, and she served others in so many ways throughout her life. Rosemary was born in Los Angeles on November 5, 1953, the daughter of David and Sylvia (Bond) Herman. Rosemary grew up in Glendale, CA. Rosemary married Randy Halsne on June 30, 1979; she passed just days before their 40th wedding anniversary after a short illness. Over the years, they lived in various CA communities (Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Tustin, Val Verde, and Riverside). Rosemary and Randy served in Wycliffe Associates' construction ministry from 1985-1990, working in Dallas, Tucson and PA. They moved to Edmond, OK in 2007 where they developed a successful property management company.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Randy; her sons Nat (Amanda), Grae (Jenny), and Ben (Katie) Halsne; her grandchildren Joshua Wilds (Erika Vann), Carsten, Nati, and Abilene Halsne; great-grandchildren Avalynn and Cordelia Vann; her sister, Kathy Bond; her brother, Ken (Marilee) Herman; and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Kathryn Wilds and her parents.

A celebration of her life will be held at Bridgeway Church, Oklahoma City on July 22 at 6:30 PM and at East Hills Community Church, Riverside CA on August 24 at 1 PM.