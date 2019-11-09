|
|
Ruth Snow passed away peacefully at home at age 90 on November 3, 2019. Ruth Eleanor Evans was born on January 31, 1929 in Dansville, Michigan. She grew up in Elroy, Wisconsin. In 1943 she moved to Los Angeles, where she met Lysle Snow. Ruth and Lysle were married on September 4, 1948 and were married 60 years before Lysle's passing on September 20, 2008. They made their home in Westchester, California from 1951 – 1989 and Ruth has lived in Santa Clarita for the last 30 years.
Ruth is survived by her four children: Lindsey, Stephen (Carolyn), Stuart (Katherine) and Jennifer. Ruth has 18 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren.
Ruth loved cold rainy days, snow, skiing, See's candy and having a dog. She also had a unique ability to show interest in and love for people. Those who spent time with her left feeling uplifted. She believed in prayer and had faith in the hereafter. We are better because of her.