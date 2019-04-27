Home

Eternal Valley Memorial Park
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 259-0800
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Affordable Burial and Cremation Funeral Home
2607 S Highway 89
Chino Valley, AZ
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Eternal Valley Memorial Park
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
View Map
Sandra Lee Bjornstad Obituary
Sandra Lee Bjornstad, 76 of Paulden, Arizona passed away on April 12 in Prescott of complications after a brief illness. Born to Richard and Susie Abert in Hawthorne, California on May 15, 1942, Sandy spent her childhood in southern California. After attending Hart High School in Newhall, Sandy married Barry Bjornstad. In addition to caring for their four children Sandy helped keep accounts for Barry's company, Bjorn Equipment Rental. After the children were raised, Sandy pursued a career in Nursing, serving on staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital from the early eighties until her retirement. Sandy enjoyed sailing, vacations in Hawaii and get-aways to Las Vegas. The Bjornstads moved to Paulden twelve years ago, where Sandy became an active member of the local Red Hat Society and enjoyed a variety of creative pursuits (from oil painting to building and decorating birdhouses).
She is preceded in death by children Kimberly and Gerren. Sandy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Barry Bjornstad of Paulden, AZ, daughter Destiny Gerringer (Stephen) of Modesto, CA, son Leith Bjornstad (Naomi) and grandchildren Ellie and Elliot of San Dimas, CA, and sister Barbara Turner of Denair, CA.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 26, between 3 and 5 p.m. at Affordable Burial and Cremation Funeral Home, 2607 S Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ.
A graveside service will be held in Santa Clarita, CA, on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 North Sierra Highway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sandra's name to the , P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at https:// woundedwarriorproject.org/
