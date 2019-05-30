Sara A. Rouse was a loving, hardworking, dedicated, selfless, amazing mother/ mother-in-law, sister, aunt, friend and grandmother (which was her favorite role!) who will be forever cherished and missed by many. Sara, better known as "Grammy," was full of life, love and personality. Sara was one of six children and has joined two of her brothers and her mother and father, Concetta and Vincenzo Montagnino, in Heaven. Her parents emigrated from Sicily to America, raising their family in Amsterdam, NY. As a young woman, Sara moved to Southern California with her life-long friends where she eventually started a family. Sara passed away at 11:11pm on May 1, 2019, in Santa Clarita, surrounded by her beloved family. Her daughters and son-in-law, Terri Manor, Connie and Rob Lombardi, as well as her grandchildren, Brooke and Scott Edwards, and Daelon Manor, celebrate her life although the world will never be the same without her.

You're my best friend in the whole wide world. I love you infinity times infinity plus a million--I win (okay, you win <3). Read More Listen to Obituary