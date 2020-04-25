|
Sarah Elizabeth Zacharia(Atkins), 35, of Canyon Country, CA, passed away on the 28th of March 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Sarah was surrounded by her husband Michael, along with other family and friends, at the time of her passing. Sarah had recently delivered her first child, Sunday Noelle Zacharia, on the 21st of February 2020, who is in perfect health, growing and getting stronger each day. Shortly before the birth of her daughter, Sarah had fallen ill and was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She was a devout Christian and took comfort and refuge in Christ at all times. Her faith was unwavering and steadfast throughout the entire time, and we take great comfort in knowing she is with the Lord.
Sarah was born at Holy Cross Medical Center, in Mission Hills, CA, on December 8th, 1984. Born to Richard Carlin Atkins and Emily Margaret Atkins(Hawes). She grew up in Santa Clarita, CA, and attended Santa Clarita Christian School. Shortly after, she worked at William S. Hart Union High School District for over 10 years, where she assisted with special needs students by helping them achieve growth and development. She later went on to work as an Operating Room Clerk, at Olive View Hospital, in Sylmar, CA. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Sunday, parents Richard and Emily Atkins, and sisters Rebecca, Michelle, Vicki, and Kathy. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, and will be deeply missed. Memorial services are still TBA, due to the recent health restrictions for large gatherings.