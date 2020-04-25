Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Zacharia(Atkins)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Elizabeth Zacharia(Atkins)


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Elizabeth Zacharia(Atkins) Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Zacharia(Atkins), 35, of Canyon Country, CA, passed away on the 28th of March 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Sarah was surrounded by her husband Michael, along with other family and friends, at the time of her passing. Sarah had recently delivered her first child, Sunday Noelle Zacharia, on the 21st of February 2020, who is in perfect health, growing and getting stronger each day. Shortly before the birth of her daughter, Sarah had fallen ill and was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She was a devout Christian and took comfort and refuge in Christ at all times. Her faith was unwavering and steadfast throughout the entire time, and we take great comfort in knowing she is with the Lord.
Sarah was born at Holy Cross Medical Center, in Mission Hills, CA, on December 8th, 1984. Born to Richard Carlin Atkins and Emily Margaret Atkins(Hawes). She grew up in Santa Clarita, CA, and attended Santa Clarita Christian School. Shortly after, she worked at William S. Hart Union High School District for over 10 years, where she assisted with special needs students by helping them achieve growth and development. She later went on to work as an Operating Room Clerk, at Olive View Hospital, in Sylmar, CA. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Sunday, parents Richard and Emily Atkins, and sisters Rebecca, Michelle, Vicki, and Kathy. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, and will be deeply missed. Memorial services are still TBA, due to the recent health restrictions for large gatherings.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -