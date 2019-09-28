|
Shaun R. Ledbetter passed away on September 11th, 2019. Shaun was the middle of three children, and born in Van Nuys, CA. He was raised in Newhall and participated in many activities growing up including soccer, baseball, karate, Cub and Boy Scouts, swimming, and loved playing video games. He loved the outdoors and the beach, camping trips, and gazing out at the lights of the Vegas strip. Shaun loved to laugh and was always up to the latest joke or scheme to get others in on the fun.
Shaun graduated from Canyon High in 2000. Shaun enlisted in the US Coast Guard in Oct 2001, where he served his country for 18 years. He was stationed throughout Oregon, Monterey, Baltimore, and served overseas in Bahrain from 2010-2011. He was promoted to Chief Petty Officer in Jan 2017. He received 35 certifications and 40 awards during his career. In 2019 Shaun earned his AA in Multidisciplinary Technology from Thomas Edison State University with a 4.0 GPA.
Shaun's proudest achievement was becoming a father to Kaia and Drake. He loved his kids with all of his heart and did everything for them – including coaching Drake's soccer team and giving Kaia the master bedroom so she didn't have to share a bathroom with "the boys".
Shaun is survived by his children Kaia and Drake Ledbetter, parents Ronald and Sally Ledbetter, sister Allison Nomura (Michael), and brother Todd Ledbetter.
Shaun's memorial service will be held Oct 5th at 1pm, First Presbyterian Church of Newhall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Shaun's name to the Coast Guard Foundation which provides scholarships and disaster relief to Coast Guard members and their families.