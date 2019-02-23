Home

Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 259-0800
Shirley Allsman
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Shirley Allsman
1936 - 2019
Born on November 18, 1936, Shirley Joan Allsman (nee Gomer) was raised on a farm in Wayne, KS, by her parents Emanuel and Elten Gomer. Shirley attended school at the two-room Wayne School and graduated from Belleville High School. She was a member of her local 4-H club and the choir at her church. After graduation, Shirley worked for one of the judges at the Republic County Courthouse and, during that time, she met the love of her life, Manning "Mike" Allsman. The two were married in early 1957 and moved to Reseda, CA, where Mike was working. A few short years later, the young family moved to Saugus where they raised three daughters and became active members at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church. A talented seamstress, Shirley was a 4-H Club project leader and shared her skills with her daughters. Shirley also became one of the original twelve instructional assistants ever hired by the Hart District in 1967 and then transferred to Placerita Junior High as a secretary. She would remain at Placerita for 32 years retiring in 2000. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her many friends and organized outings for her social group at church. However, raising her daughters and being part of their lives and her grandchildren's lives was what delighted her the most. She shared her heart with them all and shared her faith in her Lord with them, too. Following a brief illness, Shirley went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mike, and her daughter LaDonna.
She is survived by her daughter Jayme Allsman (Dan Miller) of Castaic, daughter Kathy Hallenbeck (Todd) of Costa Mesa, grandson Jonathan Allsman (Jessica) of Tampa, granddaughter Olivia Fisher (Coleby) of Lancaster, four delightful great grandchildren, her sister Barbara (Gary) Miller, her brothers Charles (Kathy) Gomer and Howard (MaryAnn) and a great group of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.
