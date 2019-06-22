???? ?????????????? ??????? ???????

Lord Captain Sisamouth Bilavarn passed away on June 3, 2019 from a heart attack in Palmdale, California. His funeral was held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Chapel of the Valley Mortuary and he will be cremated Friday, June 21, 2019. Sisamouth, (Manny) was born on June 13, 1941 in Oudomsai, Laos, to Major Sanith (Bilavarn) Philavanh of Luang Prabang, Laos, and Ya Ma Phomphanh of Oudomsai, Laos, and was loving raised by Ya Ma Pier Saveng Bilavarn-Phoupadith, of Luang Prabang, Laos, & Paris, France, and Honorable Lord Sisouphan Phoupadith, of Luang Prabang, Laos, & Paris, France. Sisamouth is the grandson of Phanya Souk Bilavarn and Mom Pier Pang of Luang Prabang, Laos.

Sisamouth received his formal education at University in Thailand with a Political Science Degree, military training at Royal Lao Army, Laos, US military training in Okinawa, Japan, and Social Worker Certification at Boston University. Sisamouth worked as a Lao Community Leader at the Association of Religious Communities, (ARC) in Danbury, CT, and served as Secretary to the Connecticut Federation of Refugee Assistance Associations, Inc. He also worked as an OR orderly at Danbury Hospital, as Quality Assurance Inspector at Eaton Corporation, CT. He enjoyed going to Lao Wat Temples, associating and helping the Lao community, and spending time with his children and cherished wife.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved angel wife, Chanpheng Bilavarn, his loving brothers, Tim Philavanh, Viengxay Philavanh, his loving sisters, Sithone Philavanh, Sangouan Philavanh-Phomlangsy, Nouanchanh Philavanh, of USA, his loving cousins/surrogate siblings, Vannasay Phounpadith, Sayasack Phounpadith, Sayasith Phounpadith, Dararatsamy Phounpadith-Voravong, of France, preceded by his brothers, Somechit Philavanh, Path Philavanh, Bounloup Philavanh, of Laos, and his cousin/surrogate sibling, Vannasinh Phounpadith of Ile-de-France, France. He is survived by his devoted sons, Sisaket Bilavarn married to Rebecca Bilavarn, William Bilavarn married to Megan Shahsavari-Bilavarn, and his cherished daughters, Vatsana Bilavarn, Saychai Bilavarn, and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, other loving relatives foreign-borne, and friends.

100 Days Memorial Service (100 ???) will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Del Prado HOA Club House, Newhall, California. A lunch for family and friends will follow.