A gracious man and a servant to humanity, Tom passed away in his home in Valencia, California on April 25, 2020 at the age of 88 with his family at his side.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn, of nearly 66 years, son Jim Pope and daughter-in-law Adrienne Pope, daughters Debora Pope (deceased) and Dolores Pope, son Charles Pope and daughter-in-law Lori Pope, his 6 grandchildren Trevor and wife Stephanie, Lauren and husband Jeffrey, Cameron, Gregory, Andrew and Christopher, plus 2 great grandsons, great-grandsons, DJ and Lewis. Tom is also survived by his brother Jim Pope, sister-in-law Bonnie Pope and 5 nieces and nephews.
Tom was born in Louisiana, Missouri and relocated to North Hollywood, California at the age of 9. After high school, Tom served in the US Navy, E-3, Hospitalman. While in the Navy, Tom met the love of his life Marilyn, at the Church of the Nazerene and he knew he wanted to be a missionary. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in Spring of 1954. Tom and Marilyn married on July 2, 1954 and immediately immersed themselves in missionary training; they served 16 years with New Tribes Mission in Brazil. With their four children in tow, they worked with the Karajá Indians and the whole family became fluent in Portuguese and spoke Karajá.
In Brazil, Tom worked with two other missionary families. They built 3 homes, a church, a small hospital and a water supply system. He was a doctor performing minor stitching, a dentist pulling teeth and administering medicine, a teacher and a Pastor. Life on the river was often dangerous and Tom had additional "adventures" having served many 6-week missions away from his family with no communication while Marilyn cared for their children and was their primary teacher in their early years. Tom, being "Tom", made friends everywhere and was adored by all.
Tom and his family moved back to the U.S. in 1972, eventually settling in Granada Hills. Later Tom earned an Associate of Arts in Inspection Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Fire Protection Administration. Tom built his own very successful swimming pool business for 10 years and eventually transitioned to a 28 year long career as an LA City Inspector. He was honored in 1989 by the City Attorney, James Hahn, for recognition of Outstanding Work and Cooperation with the City Attorney's office. Tom retired at the age of 78.
After moving to Valencia in 2001, Tom and Marilyn called Grace Baptist their home church where they attended service each Sunday. Tom was an active student and member of the Friends In Faith Bible Study and treasured the many friendships they made there.
Tom enjoyed playing golf with his son and the Senior Club at Vista Valencia. He even won a championship trophy just 4 years ago.
Blessed to have them all close by, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family. He always provided a blessing at family gatherings, his final one being on Easter Sunday. Tom passed just two weeks later.
Tom will be laid to rest in a private memorial at Glen Haven Mortuary on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tom's mission group, formerly known as New Tribes Mission: Ethnos360 312 West First Street Sanford, FL 32771-1231 Include "In Memory of Thomas C. Pope" on check memo.