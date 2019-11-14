|
|
Thomas Francis Hanson was born on May 18, 1928, in Auburn, New York, to Leonard Christopher Hanson and Loretta Feeley Hanson. Tom passed away in Santa Clarita, California, on August 31, 2019, at the age of 91.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Hanson Edelman; children Robin Hanson, Kari Hanson (spouse Dave Stolier) and Chris Hanson (spouse Katherine Wright); and grandsons Andy and Spencer Hanson.
Tom grew up in Hopewell, Virginia, where the family moved when he was 3 . He attended Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, Virginia, and received a B.S. degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University. He married Jane Terpening in 1953. The family moved to California in 1959 and to Newhall in 1962.
Tom was an aeronautical engineer who worked for Lockheed and then as a consultant. He was a lifelong researcher and innovator who also had a strong interest in alternative energy. His interest in his community led him to serve for several years on the Hart High school board of education.
In 2017, his and Jane's declining health meant they could no longer stay in their beloved home. They moved to Atria Senior Living in Santa Clarita, where Jane passed away in July 2018. In March 2019, Tom moved to Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Clarita.
In keeping with Tom's philosophy of life and death, his body has been donated to the University of Southern California for medical research.