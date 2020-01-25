|
Tommie Polete Hayward, 76, of Victorville, CA, passed away at his home, on December 11, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Tommie was born in 1942, in Vinita OK. He joined the US Navy in 1959, serving aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard. In 1962, while docked in San Diego, CA, he met Linda, whom he later married on August 24th, 1963.
Shortly after leaving the US Navy, Tommie began work in the carbon graphite/aerospace industry, where he worked for over 50 years. During his career, he helped design and improve the manufacturing of parts for NASA's space shuttles. He received several patents for his work.
Tommie and Linda moved to Saugus, CA. in 1973. In 2006, after retiring, Tommie and Linda moved to Victorville, CA.
Tommie is survived by his wife, Linda Hayward, his daughters Cindy Hayward and Robyn Hayward, his grandson Ricky Pearson, and his sister Julie Rice.
A brief service was held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, on December 18th, where Tommie was laid to rest, with honors.