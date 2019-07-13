Virginia was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother great-grandmother. She passed away surrounded by family at 86 years old on June 28, 2019. Virginia was born in Pueblo, Colorado and grew up in Maywood before moving to Burbank, California. She graduated from Burbank High School, married and had four children; her son Tom LaForge, and three daughters Linda Maricle, Terryl Potter and Cheryl Glamuzina. Virginia has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

In 1983, she was reunited with and wed her high school sweetheart, Lt. Col. James E. Briggs after 30+ years apart. Their combined family totals 9 children, 26 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great, great-grandchildren along with three fur babies named Buddy, Tiny and Scooter.

Virginia is preceded in death by and her husband, James Briggs in 2005 and her daughter, Cheryl Glamuzina in 2011. Virginia lived for and loved her family and she will be in our hearts forever. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills next week. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the , Best Friends Animal Society or the Disabled Veterans.