Virginia Lee Kerr passed away Friday March 29th at the age of 86, after a brief illness. Virginia grew up in the Seattle Washington area of Auburn with her brother George and sister Mary, she came to California in the late 60's to work as an elementary school teacher, she worked for 30 years at Mitchell elementary school in Canyon County educating many children in the area, she loved the beach especially the Laguna area, and our summer trips to Seattle to visit her brother and sister. Virginia was also a devout Catholic, she will be missed by all that knew her, a very sweet and caring person, she is survived by her daughter Erin and son Bradley, wife Meaghan and grandchildren Connor, Reilly and Kenna.