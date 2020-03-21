|
Vivian Maye Frost was born on March 9, 1923, in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Hubbard and Mattie (Eubanks) Frost. In her young life, she lived in multiple states including Texas, California, New Mexico, and Washington. She settled in the San Fernando Valley where she raised two children, Larry Purefoy and Nancy (McBurnett) Price. She was a loved employee of the Toluca Lake Children's Center where she was the general cook. She retired from here in the late 80's.
In later years, Vi moved to the Friendly Valley Community where she lived independently for many years. She enjoyed going to luncheons and making friends around the area. She was a dedicated member of the Santa Clarita Baptist Church. She also was also very active on a bowling league at Valencia Lanes. She loved playing with her teammates every week. Vi was very close with her granddaughters, and attended their softball games weekly and was involved in many of their other activities. This made her very proud. She was also an enthusiastic Dodger baseball fan.
Vivian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Marsha Purefoy, and granddaughters Hallee Purefoy and Mandee Purefoy-Felton.