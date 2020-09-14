Warren Robert Smith





Warren Smith, my best friend and father, joined my mother and his dearly beloved wife Diane at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, CA on July 17th. Warren was a man of purpose and set an extremely high bar for his family because of his kindness, honesty, sense of humor, and integrity. He loved his family with all his heart, and he was the best father and grandfather that a person could ever dream of having. He always left everything and everybody better than he found them.



Born in Hempstead, NY, the 11th generation of the Smith Family born in America starting with William Smith in 1645 who, interestingly, was also born in Hempstead, NY. Warren passed bravely, sadly and unexpectedly from Covid-19 at 83 years old.



Warren was the youngest of 5 children to Reginald Mortimer Smith and Loretta Mildred Kane (Smith). He was a proud US Army veteran (1956 - 1958).



During the Winter of 1959, he gave up his job shoveling salt onto the roads of Garden City, NY for a respite in Southern California. On his first day in Los Angeles, he met Diane Anna Poladian at a Hollywood dance club. Two weeks later he called his Mom and said, "I met a girl, send my stuff." Warren and Diane were married on April 23, 1960. Exactly one year later, their only son Robert was born on April 23, 1961. Warren and Diane lived in Hollywood for 9 years and then moved to Valencia in 1970 where they spent most of the next 50 years. Warren was madly in love with Diane until she passed in 2014 from heart failure. Their 53 year marriage was happy, unassuming, honest, and dedicated to always doing the right thing.



Warren had a deep work ethic, and he was a serial entrepreneur before it was fashionable. He owned Red and Bob's Texaco in Hollywood, launched an overnight air freight company long before FedEx, and then spent over two decades as an owner in the same-day courier business at Super Delivery Service. He finished his career in Newhall with his great friend, Happy Blank, at H&B Aircraft Parts.



Warren and Diane moved to Stevenson Ranch in 1998 where he was a friendly and helpful neighbor to all who met him while he tinkered in his garage.



Warren is survived by his son Robert (Red), an entrepreneur and business owner like his Dad, and his wife of 35 years, Gina Arico-Smith, an attorney. Red graduated Hart High in 1979 where, among other activities back in the day, he authored a weekly article for the Newhall Signal called "Hart Happenings." Red and Gina raised Warren and Diane's four grandchildren in Moraga, CA: Dustin (29) a scientist in San Francisco; Alexa (26) a travel ICU nurse currently in Arizona; Grant (24) a construction project engineer on assignment in Utah; and Brett (21) a senior at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.



Red, Gina, Dustin, Alexa, Grant, and Brett were all in Valencia when Covid-19 took their beloved Warren and, while still heartbroken, they are dedicated to spreading the message to remain safe and vigilant through this global pandemic. They hope and expect all friends of Warren to wear masks and to ensure meaningful social distancing.



Warren is also survived by three nieces and a nephew (and their families): Paula Smith (Simone); Debora Smith (Bizzarro); Peggy Smith (Patinella); and Edward Smith, Jr. Warren also cherished 60 years of fun and travel with best friends Jim and Nita Miller of Port Hueneme.



Warren represented the very best of humankind; may he Rest in Peace





