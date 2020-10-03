Mr. William Edward Krupp, age 81, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on April 10, 2020, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Elaine Krupp. William is survived by his two daughters, Holly and Heidi, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



William was born in January 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lenore and Clarence Krupp. William went to college at The Ohio University and joined Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity. Not only did he receive his Bachelor of Science from Ohio University, but he also met the love of his life there. Elaine and William were married on June 17, 1962.



After they were married, they moved to Iowa so that William could go to Iowa State University where he earned his Master of Science. While living in a much talked about double wide trailer in Iowa, William and Elaine welcomed their first daughter Holly, in 1963. Shortly after graduation they moved to Simi Valley where William began his career in aeronautics at Atomics International North American Aviation. William then began a long and fruitful career at Lockheed Martin in Santa Clarita, California.



While living in Santa Clarita, William and Elaine welcomed their second child, Heidi, in 1974. Bill spent 35 successful years with Lockheed Martin. His career took him to Texas and Georgia, and he led a large team on various "undiscussed" projects. William worked his way up to Director of Tests and Evaluations and retired on June 30, 2006, in Marietta, Georgia.



William was very active in the Episcopal Church. He served on the Vestry Committee and many other leadership roles in the church. Later in his life he studied Theology at the The University of the South. William and Elaine had a wonderful marriage and helped others have strong marriages through years of volunteering in Marriage Encounter.



William lived a life full of honor with dedication to his wife, family, country and God. He had a photographic memory and would love to share stories and interesting facts with his friends and family. William was a rare combination of strength and love. He was a true American story of pulling yourself up out of poverty to become an executive and build amazing planes to defend our country.



William will truly be missed by all who were blessed to have known him, but his love and memory will live on in each of them.



Due to COVID-19 a private family memorial will be held at his church St. Catherine's Episcopal Church in Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Cross in his honor.



