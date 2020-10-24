William (Bill) Mcateer Dolan, 78, of Castaic California, passed away on October 4, 2020 in his home.



Bill was born in Bakersfield California to William and Florence Dolan February 5, 1942. He married Sue Riner in Newhall California on October 22, 1965. Bill was a Police Officer for 34 years retiring from the Los Angeles Police Department in 1999. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960-1964.



Bill is survived by his wife Sue of 55 years, his daughter Deborah Lindquist and husband Kris Lindquist, his son William Dolan and wife Corinne Dolan, his grandchildren Aidan and Matthew Lindquist, Caylee and William Dolan.

Bill is also survived by his sister Sally Thurman and his stepbrothers Darrel and Terry Leckliter.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on October 30, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial park 23287 North Sierra Highway, Newhall California 91321

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store