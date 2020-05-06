Passed away peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, in Barrie, with her husband by her side. Dearly beloved and cherished wife of Bill Dykstra for 60 years. Dear mother of Gerard (Annette), and the late Teresa. Proud Oma of Jordan, Lindsay, Sarah, Alex, Sean, and Laura. Predeceased by 5 brothers and 6 sisters. Survived by siblings Nellie, Hennie (Tom), and Gerrit all from the Netherlands. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Mill Creek Care Centre for the kind and loving care given to Ada. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ada's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 6, 2020.