Adel was taken suddenly from us on September 3, 2020. He will be remembered as a man with a sense of humour, he knew how to laugh. He loved music, dancing, and having fun. Adel loved his family, "family first" he would say. He was a lover of food and enjoyed making traditional Middle-Eastern dishes for his family and passed those traditions to his children, who make those wonderful foods today. Adel was a proud Canadian who was grateful to live in this country, with a Canadian Flag always flying high. He was a hard worker who never took the easy path, a strong individual, principled, with character. Adel was a journeymen plumber, a proud member of the Local 46 Brotherhood for 29 years. He was a long standing Toronto Maple Leaf fan. "Go Leafs Go". He enjoyed gardening and loved bird watching. Adel's memory will live on in the wonderful stories we share of his life. Adel deeply loved his children, Amanda, Julian, and his granddaughter Iris. He will be greatly missed by Jennifer, his children Amanda-Jean (Kirk), Julian Adel, and his Granddaughter Iris-Jeanie. As well as his sister, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. As we lay Adel to rest he will be reunited with his loving parents Marie and Boulas, and brothers Gus and Sohail who he loved dearly. Adel will be remembered always in our hearts, and deeply missed by all who knew him. A graveside service to be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30 am, at Sixth Line Cemetery, Innisfil, Ontario.Celebration of Life following, The Grange Hall (next to Lefroy United Church), 931 Church Drive, Innisfil, Ontario. Physical distancing will be in effect as per the Simcoe-Muskoka Health Unit guidelines. Masks must be worn and distancing must be adhered to.



