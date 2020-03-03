Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrainus Meesters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrainus Meesters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrainus Meesters Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Grey Bruce Health Center in Meaford in his 77th year. Joe, beloved husband of Charlotte Meesters of Collingwood, Loving father of Tammy and her husband Bill Parrott and John Meesters. Cherished grandfather of Paige and Brendan Parrott. Survived by brothers Adam (Bonnie), Arnold (Mary), sister Catherine (the late Arnold) St. Amand, sisters in law Judy-Anne, Thelma and Denise. Predeceased by brothers Casey, John, Rein (Corrie), Nick and parents Marinus and Johanna Meesters. A Celebration of Joe's Life will take place on Friday March, 6, 2020 from 2-4 in the afternoon at Fawcett Funeral Homes, Collingwood Chapel, 82 Pine Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sick Kid's Hospital in Mr Meesters memory. Friends may visit Joe's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrainus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -