Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Grey Bruce Health Center in Meaford in his 77th year. Joe, beloved husband of Charlotte Meesters of Collingwood, Loving father of Tammy and her husband Bill Parrott and John Meesters. Cherished grandfather of Paige and Brendan Parrott. Survived by brothers Adam (Bonnie), Arnold (Mary), sister Catherine (the late Arnold) St. Amand, sisters in law Judy-Anne, Thelma and Denise. Predeceased by brothers Casey, John, Rein (Corrie), Nick and parents Marinus and Johanna Meesters. A Celebration of Joe's Life will take place on Friday March, 6, 2020 from 2-4 in the afternoon at Fawcett Funeral Homes, Collingwood Chapel, 82 Pine Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sick Kid's Hospital in Mr Meesters memory. Friends may visit Joe's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020