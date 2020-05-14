Rooyakkers, Adrianus "Joe" In loving memory of Adrianus Rooyakkers who passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, on Sunday May 10, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Adrianus was known as "Joe" to family and friends. Loving husband to Catharina "Catherine" (nee: Van Erp). Loving father to Corry (Brad Radford), Leo (Janet), Peter, John, Ted (predeceased), Ron (predeceased), Joanne (Charles Casey), Michael (Jacquie), and Brenda (Kevin Anderson). He will be sadly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe, the second youngest of nine children, is survived by his sister Dina Janssen. Joe and Catherine immigrated to Canada in 1954 from Holland, shortly after being married, to begin a new adventure. They lived most of their 65 married years in the Tottenham / Schomberg area, and moved to Keswick 3 years ago. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Southlake Regional Health Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham. Cremation will be held. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, a public Memorial Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Schomberg, will be planned at a time when we can once again gather in groups larger than 10. Joe's family encourages his loved ones and friends to watch the funeral home website for more information on a date and time as it becomes available. Everyone is encouraged to show their support to the family by leaving written tributes and condolences at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.