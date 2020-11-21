On Sunday, November 15, 2020 Adrienne passed suddenly yet peacefully at the age of 57 years. Adrienne is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie (James) and Ashley (Leigh), as well as her cherished grandchildren, McKayla, Charlie, Colson, and Gabriella. Adrienne is the beloved daughter of Mickey and Jolan Forntron. Like the beautiful blossom of a Sunflower that Adrienne so adored, her beauty and love for life shone bright and stood tall for all to see. Adrienne's ability to love so deeply, cherish the good in every moment and in everyone, while keeping a humble optimism about life and family is a rarity that will always remain in our memories of her. Adrienne loved being a mother and grandmother, this is known by all who knew her. She was often heard boasting about her grandchildren's accomplishments and loved talking to everyone about her daughters and their current lives. Adrienne lived through serving others; this was also known by all who knew her. She spent much of her life giving her time and sincere attention to those around her, especially her family. Her appreciation for nature and all its beauty, was demonstrated through her way of living. Adrienne lived with a smile on her face and a heart full of love. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten, only cherished in the memories and remaining love in hearts for her. A private visitation for Adrienne will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. with a livestreamed service to occur at 1 p.m. (Private invitation only due to gathering restrictions). Please note that facial coverings as well as physical distancing and gathering restrictions are mandatory. Online memories and condolences are gladly welcomed at www.steckleygooderham.com