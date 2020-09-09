Passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Orillia with family at her side on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 93, formerly of R.R.#5, Coldwater. Beloved wife of the late Morley Lye (March 2011). Loved mother of Ruth Leistner and Carl Lye (Sherry). Loving grandmother of Cathy Chalmers (Mark Pompa), Ceone Leistner (Clint), Kira Eastcott (Wade), Christina Stein (Mark), and Ken Lye. Dear great-grandmother of Carley, Darian, Owen, Ethan, Grace, Zach, Dalton, and Danica. Survived by her sisters-in-law Dorothy Robertson and Dolores Beard. Predeceased by her five sisters and two brothers. Because of regulations due to COVID-19, a family service will be held at the Coldwater United Church. Interment Coldwater Cemetery. A celebration of Agatha's life will be held for family and friends at a later date and will be announced. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Agatha may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County or to the Coldwater United Church and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com