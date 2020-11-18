Died peacefully on Monday November 16, 2020 at Blue Mountain Manor, Stayner at the age of 90. Nan of Stayner, beloved wife of the late Allen. Loving mother of Tom (Mary Jane), Steve (Jackie), Cathie (the late Gord McEachern) and Yvonne (John Van Niekirk) and of foster daughter Gail Vent. Cherished grandmother of Colleen (Stuart), Wendy, Brandon, Tammy (Keith), Darren (Shauna) and Maria (Kevin Hesp) and great grandmother of Joshua, Danika, Nathan, Jack, Evie, Shaylen, Sydney and Sawyer. She will also be missed by her longtime canine companion Roxy. Nan is predeceased by her brothers John and Bob Grindlay and brother-in-law Donald (Margaret) Plater. Nan was a kind and loving woman. She contributed to her community in many ways including the horticultural society and the food bank. She will be missed. Due to the current pandemic, a public ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. A private graveside ceremony will be held with interment at Trinity United Cemetery, Collingwood. If desired, a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Georgian Triangle Humane Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com