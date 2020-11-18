1/1
Agnes Christina "Nan" (Grindlay) PLATER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on Monday November 16, 2020 at Blue Mountain Manor, Stayner at the age of 90. Nan of Stayner, beloved wife of the late Allen. Loving mother of Tom (Mary Jane), Steve (Jackie), Cathie (the late Gord McEachern) and Yvonne (John Van Niekirk) and of foster daughter Gail Vent. Cherished grandmother of Colleen (Stuart), Wendy, Brandon, Tammy (Keith), Darren (Shauna) and Maria (Kevin Hesp) and great grandmother of Joshua, Danika, Nathan, Jack, Evie, Shaylen, Sydney and Sawyer. She will also be missed by her longtime canine companion Roxy. Nan is predeceased by her brothers John and Bob Grindlay and brother-in-law Donald (Margaret) Plater. Nan was a kind and loving woman. She contributed to her community in many ways including the horticultural society and the food bank. She will be missed. Due to the current pandemic, a public ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. A private graveside ceremony will be held with interment at Trinity United Cemetery, Collingwood. If desired, a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Georgian Triangle Humane Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved