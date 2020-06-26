It is with deep sadness that the family wishes to advise that, after lengthy struggles with illnesses, Agnes Jane Porter Johnson (nee Merkley), born August 11, 1944 in Scotland, passed away peacefully at home in Barrie, Ontario on June 22, 2020. Predeceased by her mother Jean McKinney; her father Gordon John Merkley (Gord) and her brother Gordon John Merkley (John), all of Orillia. Survived by the love of her life, for almost 56 years, Nelson Johnson. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Suzanne Lemire, son-in-law Michael Lemire; grandchildren Christopher Lemire, aka her little medicine man (Emilee); Matthew Lemire; Jacob Lemire; Rachael Lemire and son Nelson Johnson. She was a longtime fan of Elvis, cute tiny dogs, her cups of tea, all things sweet and chocolatey, lilacs, the colour purple and anything with bling. A small stature, "5 foot two, eyes of blue", she was larger than life with her feisty personality. Many deep and heartfelt thanks to all current and previous staff at Amica Little Lake in Barrie that took such great care of her and treated her with the utmost respect and dignity over the course of her residence there since 2016. Many of whom went above and beyond to accommodate her needs. The family will forever be grateful for your compassion and kindness.If so desired, memorial donations can be made to the Community and Home Assistance to seniors (Meals on Wheels), call (905) 713-6595, for which she was a previous and proud volunteer for many years. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her remains will be placed, along with those of her mother, at Innisvale Cemetery and Crematorium in Innisfil. In light of current circumstances, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 26, 2020.