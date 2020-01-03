|
Agnes Madonna Courage (1948-2019) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Madonna. She passed in her sleep Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. Leaving a huge hole in our hearts, her children: Donna Lynn (Mark), Danvers, Massachusetts; Blair (Jada), Maple Ridge, BC; Peggy (Jamie), Wasaga Beach, ON; and Wayne, Williams Lake, BC. Madonna's greatest joy was her grandchildren: William, Matthew, Joshua, Morgan and Atticus. Great-Grandson Phillip from William. Madonna is survived by her twin sister Maureen (Calvin), Joan (John), Josephine (Joseph) in addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews, a huge circle of friends and great neighbours (Jan and Chad). She was predeceased by her Father Joseph, Mother Margaret Ellen and brother Eugene (Marilyn). Madonna was proud to be a true Newfoundlander! She was born Madonna Doyle in Grates Cove, Newfoundland on September 28, 1948, prior to Confederation with Canada. Widowed three times before the age of 50, Madonna was predeceased by Stan Culligan (1972), John (Jack) Courage (1996) and William Diggs (1998). A Celebration of Life will be held on February 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The RecPlex, 1724 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach, Lions Den. We will be bringing Mom home to Grates Cove, Newfoundland for burial in August 2020. If you choose to donate in her name, SickKids Hospital (www.sickkidsfoundation.ca) is our . Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. To sign Madonna's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com