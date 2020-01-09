Home

Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
Agnes McKechnie Balfour Obituary
Passed away peacefully at King's Place, Midland on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Balfour. Dear mother of Patricia and her husband Bryant, David and his wife Janet. Loving grandmother of Kevin (Lucille) and Jennifer (Adam). Great grandmother of Brody. She will be fondly remembered by Wilma Upshall and her family. The family will receive friends at the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Ave., Midland on Saturday, January 11th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations online or by cheque to the War Amps would be appreciated. Messages of sympathy may be left at nichollsfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.
