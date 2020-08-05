In peace after a long illness, on August 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Peter for 65 years. She leaves her loving brother, Kaspar Selga (Selena). She will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Laura, Sandra (David), and Iris (Rick); her seven grandchildren: Scott, Paul, Evelyn, Elaine, Ian, Johanna and Jade; and her two great-grandchildren: Vivian and Volcom. Aina was born June 6, 1930 in Riga, Latvia. She resided in Toronto and Niagara Falls, and has been a resident of Orillia for 25 years. A private family memorial will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Vasculitis Foundation Canada. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca