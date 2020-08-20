1/1
Alan Benjamin Johnson
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, August 10, 2020. Alan Johnson of Innisfil was in his 89th year. Predeceased by his parents Percy and Jean Johnson. Alan enjoyed farming all of his life. First in Etobicoke and then in Innisfil. He enjoyed tractors and going to the steam shows. A graveside service was held at St. Paul's Cemetery, Innisfil on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in Alan's memory to the Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Words of comfort may be forward through www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 20, 2020.
