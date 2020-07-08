1/1
Alan Copegog
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving father of Ashley, Amy, Megan and Christian. Beloved son of Annie Hinkel and the late Frank Copegog. Dear brother of Clarence, Duncan (Pat), Judy (George), Marie, Carol, John, Clark, William and predeceased by Donna, Gordon and Arthur. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private family visitation was held at the Nicholls Funeral Home.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
