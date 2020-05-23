January 13, 1948 - May 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Deschamps announces his passing on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 72. Alan is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Butineau) of 49 years. He was the loving father of Steve (Gillian), and Jennifer (Daniel) and loving grandfather to Steven Jr., Sara, Alyssa, Abby and Paige, step-grandfather to Jordan, Zoe and Emily as well as great-grandfather to Paitynn, Paislee, and Parker. He is also survived by his sisters Elaine Lesperance (Joe), Claire Deschamps and Patricia Beaudoin (Martial). Alan was predeceased by his parents John Deschamps and Florence Deschamps (nee Tessier), his brothers Emery Deschamps (Angel), Martin Deschamps (Maureen), and Freddy Deschamps and his sisters Elsie Fournier (Leonard), Jannette Dusome (George), Priscilla Moreau (Eldege) and Lorraine Lesperance (Basil). Alan was born in Penetanguishene, Ontario on January 13, 1948. He attended Penetanguishene Secondary School. Alan worked as a furniture maker, a caterer and a bus driver. He loved baseball in his younger years and was the organizer and president of the first slow pitch league in the Midland/Penetanguishene area. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre with his friends and family and would often organize tournaments. Alan lived a life full of love and laughter. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always quick with a joke and an offer of a drink. His daily Facebook blogs will be missed by many. He made everyone around him feel at home and loved. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Our lives were richer for having had him in it. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to be determined. Donation in his name can be made at either Hospice Huronia or the Midland Foodbank. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 23, 2020.