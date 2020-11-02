Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, on Thursday October 29th, 2020, at the age of 88, with his beloved wife Andrea of 34 years by his side. Proud and beloved father of Ken Ritchie (Suzanne), Jill Beaupre, Ian Ritchie (Renée-Claude), Melodie Ansari (Shad), and Andrew Halnan (Heather). Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Loving brother to Kay McDougall, Patricia Anne Hawke, Helen Cofell and Mary Margaret Forstner. Predeceased by his daughter Alison Ritchie and siblings Ruth Margaret Welch, Rita Melnichuk, Fern Bodiam, Thelma Jean Clarke, and William Herbert. Son of the late William Herbert Ritchie and Mary Margaret Groom. Alan will be sadly missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A special thank you for the exceptional care from all of the doctors, nurses and PSWs that Alan received from Sunnybrook Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Health Care and Matthews House Hospice. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Matthews House Hospice in Alliston would be appreciated.



