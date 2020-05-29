Alan Mitchell Bullock
It is with great heartache we announce the peaceful passing of an amazing man. With a smile on his face and surrounded by his family on May 23, 2020 at the age of 59. Deeply loved by his wife of 32 years Christine, their eight children Amanda, Mitchell, Darryl, Jody, Deanna, Dustin, Evan and Chad, and 12 grandchildren. Predeceased by his father Bob. Al will be lovingly remembered by his mother Ilene, his sister Cindy (Brian) and many extended family members. Al would prefer you forward a random act of kindness or donate to a children's mental health support group of your choice instead of flowers. Honouring Al's wishes a celebration of life will occur at a later date to be determined. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.
