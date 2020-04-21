|
Passed away peacefully at home in Ramara, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his 66th year. Alan was the loving son of the late Dr. Leonard and Joyce Kearney. Dear brother of Jack (Shirley) Kearney, Brian Kearney (predeceased), Yvonne Michaud and Larry (Colleen) Kearney. Uncle of the late Matthew and survived by his niece Janette (Steve) Wyville, great uncle to Dylan and Tiffany. Any donations in his memory to the or Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020