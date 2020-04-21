Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan P. KEARNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan P. KEARNEY Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home in Ramara, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his 66th year. Alan was the loving son of the late Dr. Leonard and Joyce Kearney. Dear brother of Jack (Shirley) Kearney, Brian Kearney (predeceased), Yvonne Michaud and Larry (Colleen) Kearney. Uncle of the late Matthew and survived by his niece Janette (Steve) Wyville, great uncle to Dylan and Tiffany. Any donations in his memory to the or Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -