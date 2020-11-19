(Member of Alpini). At Royal Victoria Health Care Centre, Barrie, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Albano, in his 90th year, beloved husband of Egle. Loving father of Iris (Chris) Bowdery and Cecilia (Barry) Boisclair. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Ashley, Joshua, Meagan, Andrew, and Adam. The family received friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home 1666 Tottenham Rd., Tottenham on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. An invitational Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. James Church, Colgan, 1:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment followed in St. James Cemetery, Colgan. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com