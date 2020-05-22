Albert Lyle BALKWILL
Passed peacefully at home in Coldwater surrounded by family on May 12, 2020 in his 68th year. Albert, loving husband to Geraldine, will be sadly missed by his children Patricia Balkwill (James Edwards) and Robert Balkwill (Janelle Gelinas). Albert will be lovingly remembered by his siblings John (Stephanie), James (Peggy), and Cathy Swan (Dan Parr), and by many nieces and nephews. Albert was a long time machinist at Barrie Welding and Machine. Albert loved his old cars and was chair of the Twin Lakes Cruisers, and he volunteered as a driver with Children's Aid. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Albert's life will be planned when the current restrictions are eased. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

