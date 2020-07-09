Suddenly at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Ab Stewart of Big Cedar Estates, beloved husband of Carol (nee Fox) for 60 years. Loving father of Debbie (Norm) Dawson of Oakville & James Stewart of Brampton. Cherished grandpa of Beth & Zach Dawson, James Stewart, Corrie Elrick and great grandpa of Sophia Dawson and Kaelix Stewart. Ab was the dear son of the late Harvie & Edith (nee Potter) Stewart and brother of Loris, Jack, Gord, Dave, Joan, Doug, Norm all predeceased and survived by his brother Fred. Ab will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Cremation to take place. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
