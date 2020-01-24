|
Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 17, 2020 in her 55th year. Jackie Pellow of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late James Pellow and partner of Vincent Levesque. Loved mother of Cally, Jameson and Jaylene. Dear sister of James Milligan, Jane Gunning and the late Frank Milligan. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret Milligan. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, Elmvale, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 between 3 & 5 pm, with a special remembrance of Jackie at 4:30. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 24, 2020