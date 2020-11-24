Passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Vent). Dear father of Angela Stein (Harry) and Michele Sokol. Stepfather of Jana Lamacchia (Vito) and the late Sherry LeClair. Cherished grandfather of Amelia, Miranda, Cody, Jarrett, Tristan and Chloe. He will be dearly missed by his dog Pepper, siblings in both Canada and Germany, and extended family and friends. Alfons was an avid sailor and loved spending his time on the waters of Georgian Bay. It was his dream to sail to the Caribbean and he was so very proud when he made that dream come true. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca