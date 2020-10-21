Alfred DONALDSON

April 11, 1931 - September 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 89 years of age. Alf, beloved husband of Margaret, loving Dad of Debbie and husband Bill, Andrew and wife Anne. Cherished Grandpa to Jaime and husband Jason, Brittany, Alex, Eric and Craig, Brother of Ian and wife Babs. Fondly remembered by his nieces, friends and family in Canada and Scotland. A private memorial service was held for Alf last week. We wish to thank family and friends for their loving support, also the nursing staff and doctors at General & Marine Hospital for their care and compassion. If desired a donation may be made in Alf's memory to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
. To sign Alf's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com