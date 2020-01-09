|
|
Leno, Alfred 'Alf' Member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. Peacefully passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020 at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital at the age of 92. Dear father of Brad of Owen Sound and Brian and his wife Debbie of Collingwood. Proud grandfather of Jennifer, Paul, Greg, Matthew and Kristina. Predeceased by grandson Stewart. Also predeceased by his brothers Albert, Charlie, Harry, John and sisters Elsie and Clara. Always loved and remembered by other dear family and friends. Visitation will take place at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, County Rd. 124 & Jardine Side Rd., Nottawa on Monday January 6, from 1pm until the time of the service starting at 2 pm. A reception will follow in the church hall. Cremation to follow. If desired donations in Alf's memory may be made to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church and are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Condolences and memories may be left at www.chattersonfuneralhome.com