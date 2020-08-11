Alice Binner

1/1
Passed peacefully at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County on Friday July 31, 2020 at the age of 92. Alice (nee Grabowski), predeceased by her beloved husband Karl Heinz and son Mark, will be greatly missed by her daughter Karin (Falconer), by her son-in-law Patrick, by her granddaughters Abby and Hannah, and by her sisters: Ursula, Gisela, Ortrud, Irmhild, and Wilfriede. Alice is predeceased by her brothers Gunter, Adolf, and Erhard, and by her sister Erna. The family will receive friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Friday August 14, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m.. Due to COVID limitations, please enter through the front entrance off of Coldwater St. E for visitation and sign in. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex and would be appreciated by the family. Alice will be lovingly remember by all who knew her. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
