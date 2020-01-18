|
Predeceased by parents Clarence and Edna (Burns) Majury. It is our great sadness to announce the death of Alice (Majury) Stamper, at her home with family on Wednesday, January 15th after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Stamper (d. 1992). Loving mother of Ronald Stamper (d.) (Sheri), Rhonda Mullins (Rick, d.), Bonnie Stamper, Steven Stamper. Proud grandmother of Christa Elliott (Blair Foster), Donald Elliott, Ryan Stamper, Cameron Stamper (Diana) and Ronnie, Matthew, Jessica Stamper. Great-grandmother of Emily (d.) and Adelynn Foster. Dear sister of Doreen Booth (Gord, d.), Barbara Majury, Thomas Majury (Virginia), Margaret Estey (Gord, d.), Lynda Doll (Emanuel), Judy Clouston (David, d.) She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. As per Alice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia. A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Friday, January 24, at St. Luke's Anglican Church, Prices Corners, with visitation from 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. St. Luke's was very important to Alice as was having her service there. Please note that capacity is quite limited and must be enforced. We thank you for your understanding. Interment: St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery Orillia. Alice will always be remembered as a very giving person who was well known in our community for her volunteering and involvement with many organizations such as ODAS Park and the Rollerskating Place, Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Girl Guides of Canada, Scottish Festival, and Canada Day - to name only a few. In 2018, she was awarded the Order of Orillia for her community involvement and enriching the lives of others through many years of service. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Luke's Church, where she was a lifetime member, or to a . The family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness over the past few months. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 18, 2020