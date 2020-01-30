|
|
From the family of Alice Stamper, who passed away January 15, 2020: Thank you for the compassionate home care by Linsey O'Donnell of the Couchiching Family Health team, the Bayshore Home Care Team, staff at Royal PRORESP, and Dr.Harmathy. Many thanks to her dear friend Sue McKechnie for special treatments. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the many friends, relatives, and neighbours, who called, sent cards and on-line messages, flowers, food and memorial donations, following Alice's recent passing. Those who came to the visitations and 'Celebration of Life' with words of support, memories, love and encouragement were so comforting. Thank you to Rev. Maureen Hair for her assistance, and the ACW of St. Luke's Church for their support and preparation of food. We thank staff at the Mundell Funeral Home for their excellent services. The overwhelming love shown by all was greatly appreciated. Family of Alice Stamper
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020