Allan Charles Scott
Passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Collingwood, Ontario in his 70th year. Allan of Stayner, beloved husband of Catherine "Cathie" Scott. Caring brother of Judy (late Howard) Morrison, Linda (Mitch) Coker and Edward (Heather) Scott. Al also leaves behind friends Lorne (Marilyn) McLellan, Andrew (Miranda) Stymiest, his many nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends. Arrangements entrusted with Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26 -Stayner. A graveside service will be held at the Stayner Union Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 on an invitation only basis. Family and Friends would like to take this time to say a special thank you to the staff, Nurses and Doctors of the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital for their compassion and professionalism during the extra difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Hospice Georgian Triangle- Campbell House or Royal Canadian Legion Branch 457 - Stayner, would be appreciated by his family. To sign Scotter's Book of Memories or send a condolence please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
