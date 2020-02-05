|
Passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on February 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Nancy for 42 years. Will be sadly missed by his sister Irene Cohen and many long-time friends. Allan's professional teaching career began in 1969 and spanned 26 years until his retirement in 1995. He taught in a number of elementary and secondary schools during this time, with a focus on special needs children. Interment has taken place at Innisvale Cemetery, Innisfil, with services entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, Alzheimer's Society or the RVRHC would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020