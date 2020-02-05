Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on February 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Nancy for 42 years. Will be sadly missed by his sister Irene Cohen and many long-time friends. Allan's professional teaching career began in 1969 and spanned 26 years until his retirement in 1995. He taught in a number of elementary and secondary schools during this time, with a focus on special needs children. Interment has taken place at Innisvale Cemetery, Innisfil, with services entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, Alzheimer's Society or the RVRHC would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -