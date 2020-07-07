Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on April 30th, 2020 in his 62nd year. Beloved son of Joan Duffy and the late Allan E. Duffy. Loving father of Erin Story and Kayti Snedden. Grandfather of Damon, Jaxson, Kadence and Payton. Dear brother of William Duffy (Jennifer), the late Colleen Duffy and the late Stephen Duffy (Charlene). Al will be missed and lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, and his friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
or to the Canadian Lung Association through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca