It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Allan Houle at age 79, on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Simcoe Hospice in Barrie On. Husband and best friend of 59 years to Gloria (Predie). Cherished son of the late Alfonse and Rose (Belanger) Houle both predeceased. Loving father to Dale, Brian, Craig (predeceased), Darren (Janet) and Jason (Sherry). Special Grandpa to Ryan, Chelsey, Hannah, Corey, Haley, Nicolas, Alyssa, Julia and Mathew. Dear brother of Mildred, Eileen Cote (Gil), Lloyd Houle (Evelyn), Jack (all predeceased), Don predeceased (Rita), Conrad (Sheila), Leatha Lloyd (Gerald predeceased), Robert (Agnes predeceased) and Linda Donivan (Tom predeceased). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Allan was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, sibling and friend. His zest for life was contagious and his relentless pursuit to find humour in all situations made him a joy to be around. His compassion and caring for those lucky enough to be in his life could only be matched by his steadfast work ethic and integrity. He was loved by all who knew him. Some of his favourite memories were made with family and friends at the cottage and home on Trout Lake. At Allan's request there will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. (Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition). Donations may be made directly to the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation https://foundation.rvh.on.ca/ or Hospice Simcoe https://www.hospicesimcoe.ca/
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020